West Indies Emerging and Ireland Emerging will face each other in the first game of their three-match unofficial ODI series on Friday, November 17. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua will host the clash.

The hosts, Ireland, will be captained by Stephen Doheny, who has played nine ODIs and three T20Is for the senior team. Murray Commins is expected to open the batting for the home team, having represented Ireland in two Tests and two ODIs.

Harry Tector has been a revelation for Ireland, and now it is time for his brother Tim to step up and deliver. Matthew Humphreys has played all three formats and needs to bring forth all his experience.

The West Indies team will be captained by Nyeem Young, who is one of the most talented youngsters in the Caribbean. Teddy Bishop is a young batter, who has come up the ranks in the last couple of years.

McKenny Clarke and Kevin Pittman are most likely to lead their bowling attack. Ashmead Nedd is a skilled left-arm spinner, and he is expected to play a crucial role for the West Indies.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Match Details

Match: West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 1st ODI, Ireland Emerging tour of West Indies

Date and Time: November 17, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Antigua has been a sporting one. Teams should target scores above the 250-run mark to be on the safer side. The captain winning the toss should opt to chase down the score.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Weather Report

There is a chance of heavy rain at around 10 AM local time, which could lead to delays. Clouds will be around throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 70s.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Probable XIs

West Indies Emerging

Joshua Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Kevin Wickham, Kadeem Alleyne, Leonardo Julien (wk), Nyeem Young (C), Ashmead Need, McKenny Clarke, Kelvin Pittman

Ireland Emerging

Murray Commins, Cade Carmichael, Morgan Topping, Stephen Doheny (C), Tim Tector, Scot Macbeth, Fionn Hand, Adam Rosslee (wk), Matthew Humphreys, Thomas Mayes, Mike Frost

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Match Prediction

West Indies will go into the match as favorites being the home team. Although the Caribbean team have players with international experience, they may end up struggling. The skipper Nyeem Young is expected to lead his team from the front to victory.

Prediction: West Indies Emerging to win the match.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Cricket West Indies YouTube channel