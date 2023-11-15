Cricket West Indies is all set to host the West Indies Academy and Ireland Emerging sides for a three-match One Day Series and two-match Four-Day Series. Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, and Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua will host all the games of the series.

The four-day List A series will start on November 17, Friday. West Indies Academy will take part in this series after success in the CG United Super50 Cup and Headly-Weekes tri-series.

CWI selection committee has included four new players in the squad, namely, Jordan Johnson, Isai Thorne, Junior Sinclair, and Kadeem Alleyne. Nyeem Young will lead this young side of 15 members.

Left-handed middle-order batter Johnson was the star player in the WI Rising Stars U19 tour of Sri Lanka in September 2023 with three centuries. Spin-bowling all-rounder Junior Sinclair was impressive in the Guyana Amazon Warriors campaign that won their maiden CPL title in September 2023.

All-rounder Kadeem Alleyne was impressive for the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CC&C) in the Super50 Cup. Pacer Thorne will be part of red ball fixtures only. He was decent on the Sri Lanka tour in August 2023.

On the other hand, Stephen Doheny will lead the Ireland Emerging side. He will also be the primary wicketkeeper in the 14-member squad.

Andrew White, Ireland Men’s national selector, said:

“This Emerging Ireland Men’s squad features a mix of youth and fringe contracted players all with a common need – the need to play more cricket.”

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging One Day Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

1st Unofficial ODI - November 17, West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 7:00 PM

2nd Unofficial ODI - November 19, West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 7:00 PM

3rd Unofficial ODI - November 21, West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging, 7:00 PM

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging One Day Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

There is no official announcement of live streaming and broadcast of West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging One Day Series 2023 for fans in India.

West Indies Emerging vs Ireland Emerging One Day Series 2023: Full Squads

West Indies Emerging

Nyeem Young (c), Ackeem Auguste, Carlon Bowen-Tuckett, Jordan Johnson, Kevin Wickham, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Johann Layne, Joshua Bishop, Kelvin Pittman, Leonardo Julien (Wk), Ashmead Nedd, Junior Sinclair, Kadeem Alleyne, McKenny Clarke

Ireland Emerging

Stephen Doheny (c & wk), Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Murray Commins, Tim Tector, Cade Carmichael, Gavin Hoey, Morgan Topping, Adam Rosslee, Fionn Hand, Matthew Foster, Mike Frost, Scott Macbeth, Thomas Mayes