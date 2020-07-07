West Indies have to pounce on England immediately: Brian Lara

Brian Lara believes that only aggression can give West Indies a chance against the favourites.

Lara scored 2983 runs against England at an average of 62.14 including a career-best and Test high 400 not out.

Former West Indies captain Brian Lara.

West Indies legend Brian Lara has had many a memorable series against arch-rivals England during his illustrious career. Brian Lara turned out in 30 Tests against England between 1994 and 2004 and scored 2983 runs at an average of 62.14 including a career-best and Test record of 400 not out.

As cricket resumes after the coronavirus pandemic with a three-Test series between England and West Indies beginning from Wednesday (July 8), Brian Lara believes the visitors need to win the games within four days to stand a chance.

The series begins at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Jason Holder’s side have a strong fast bowling unit but their batsmen average only 23.59 in 19 Tests since their most recent tour of England in 2017.

"They have to be able to pounce immediately," Brian Lara, who will be part of the BBC highlights programme, was quoted as saying by bbc.co.uk.

"England are not beaten very easily at home and are overwhelming favourites," he added.

Brian Lara, who scored a record 11,953 runs for West Indies in 131 Tests, believes that key to winning the series for West Indies will be how quickly they adapt to the English conditions.

"They have to hit the road running and stamp their authority on England. I don't think they can last five days, so they have to take these games in four days. They have to establish a lead and keep it,” the former West Indies captain said.

In England, Brian Lara averaged 48.76 in 15 Tests with four hundreds and six fifties. His top score in England was a brilliant 179 in a Test at the Oval in the 1995 series.

The opening England-West Indies Test will be at Southampton and the second and third at Old Trafford will be played in a bio-secure environment and behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Indies have been in the UK since June 9 to prepare for the series. They are the holders of the Wisden Trophy after winning 2-1 in the Caribbean last year, but have not won a series in England since 1988.

"It's going to be a series that's watched all around the world and everybody is hoping to see a competitive series," the 51-year-old felt.

"It would mean a lot to all West Indians if they could win. If they play good cricket on the first day of the Test series, show they have the mettle to perform against England, that's the key," Brian Lara added.