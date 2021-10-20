Full list of West Indies players for T20 World Cup 2021

Two-time ICC T20 World Cup winners West Indies will look forward to becoming the first team to win three ICC T20 World Cup titles this year in the UAE and Oman. The Caribbean squad has earned direct entry to the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

All-rounder Kieron Pollard will captain the West Indies team at the mega event. The squad has a perfect blend of youth and experience. Players like Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, who played in the first T20 World Cup back in 2007, will be representing the West Indies team at the mega event in the UAE this year.

Here is the full list of players who will play for the West Indies team at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021:

West Indies team for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Ravi Rampaul, Lendl Simmons, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh.

Why is Sunil Narine not a part of the West Indies squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

Sunil Narine is a global T20 star

All-rounder Sunil Narine was not picked for the T20 World Cup 2021 tournament despite his excellent form in various T20 leagues across the world. The chief selector of West Indies, Roger Harper, conceded that Narine could not meet the fitness requirements.

Captain Kieron Pollard was recently asked about Sunil Narine's omission from the squad, to which the Caribbean skipper replied:

"I have no comments on that. Enough has been said on that. I think persons have explained the reason for his non-inclusion at this point in time. For me personally, I know Sunil Narine as a friend first before as an international cricketer. We grew up playing cricket together. He is a world-class cricketer."

It will be interesting to see how the West Indies team performs at the mega event. They are in Group 1 along with England, Australia and South Africa.

