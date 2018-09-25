Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
West Indies train in UAE as BCCI fails to provide training facilities

News
89   //    25 Sep 2018, 14:19 IST

West Indies team has been forced to train in UAE

India is busy playing in the Asia Cup, and after the tournament, India has to play West Indies at home. The West Indies team was initially scheduled to reach India on September 10 but were forced to postpone it for September 26. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was supposed to provide training facilities to West Indies team for their tour, including two tests, five ODIs and three T20Is, but failed in doing so. As per sources, because of BCCI's failure, the West Indies team that will now arrive in India on 26th September is forced to train in Dubai for the series.

As per BCCI, the reason for their failure to provide West Indies team with required facilities is the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Vijay Hazare Trophy, also known as the Ranji One Day Trophy, is a domestic competition which involves state teams from the Ranji Trophy plates. It is currently ongoing, leaving most of the grounds occupied.

The West Indies team is training at the ICC Global Academy in the United Arab Emirates, which is a quick walk away from the Dubai International cricket stadium, where India is playing its Asia Cup matches.

West Indies coach Stuart Law said that they tried to get to India but we were told that there weren’t any places available for them. According to him, it would have been better to be in India and there would have been less travel.

West Indies will begin their tour of India with a test match in Rajkot on October 4, which will be followed by another Test on October 12 in Hyderabad. After the two tests, there will be five ODI matches, with the first match being played on October 21 in Guwahati. The ODI series will be followed by three T20 matches, and the tour will end on November 11.

Asia Cup 2018 Team India West Indies Cricket
