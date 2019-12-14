West Indies Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball by ball scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 Dec 2019, 17:30 IST SHARE

West Indies Under-19s have lost three matches on the trot

Home team, West Indies Under-19s will look to end the first round on a high when they meet Sri Lanka Under-19s in the penultimate group match of the U-19 Tri-Series in West Indies.

West Indies U-19 kicked off their campaign with a win against England U-19 but haven't won a single match since then. On the other hand, Sri Lanka U-19 are yet to lose a game in this tournament.

This match will start at 6-30 PM IST at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The Caribbean youngsters have let the fans down in the last few games as they have not been able to trouble the opposition bowlers. Talking about their last match against England U-19, only captain Kimani Melius played a good knock at the top. Apart from him, nobody could cross the 20-run mark. The duo of Kevlon Anderson and Antonio Morris will have to play with more responsibility in the upcoming match.

Talking about the performance of their bowlers, the English batsmen took apart Matthew Forde in the last game. He leaked 18 runs off his 2 overs and ended West Indies' hopes. The onus will be on Matthew Patrick and Ramon Simmonds to trouble the opposition once again.

#WIU19vENGU19 A good fight back with the ball but not enough in the end. England U19 win by 5 wickets. pic.twitter.com/0NcRN7HlRs — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 12, 2019

Sri Lanka U-19 team have played brilliantly in this tri-series. They first beat West Indies U-19 by one wicket in their opener and then defeated England U-19 by 27 runs. Chamindu Wickramasinghe and Kavindu Nadeeshan will look to impress with the ball once again whereas from the Sri Lankan batting department, Kamil Mishara and Ahan Wickramasinghe will be the players to watch out for.

In this match between Sri Lanka U-19 and West Indies U-19 teams, Sri Lanka will start as the favourites to win because they have the momentum by their side.

Squads

West Indies U19: Kimani Melius (c), Kirk McKenzie, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kelvon Anderson, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Mbeki Joseph, Joshua James, Daniel Beckford

Sri Lanka U19: Navod Paranavithana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nipun Dananjaya (c), Naveen Fernando, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Lakshan Gamage, Ashen Daniel