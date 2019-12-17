×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

West Indies Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball by ball scorecard and match updates

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
17 Dec 2019, 18:45 IST

Can the hosts end their campaign on a high?
Can the hosts end their campaign on a high?

The penultimate first-round match of the U-19 Tri-Series in West Indies will feature a battle between the hosts, West Indies U-19s and Sri Lanka U-19s. Now that England U-19s and Sri Lanka U-19s have sealed the top two positions on the points table, this match will be a dead rubber.

Click here for live commentary, match updates and more.

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

West Indies U-19s have let the fans down with their disappointing performances in this tournament. They had defeated England U-19s in the first game. However, since then the Caribbean youngsters have not won a match.

Sri Lanka U-19s, on the other hand, had won their first three games. They were undefeated at North Sound but when the action moved to the Coolidge Cricket Ground, it seemed like they have lost their mojo. England U-19s defeated them quite comfortably in the previous match.

Talking about the players to watch out for, all eyes on West Indies' skipper Kimani Melius and their middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson. Besides, the all-rounder Matthew Forde had impressed with his bowling in the previous fixture.

From the opposition team, Kavindu Nadeeshan will be the centre of the attraction as he has been the most successful player from Sri Lanka U-19s. Captain Nipun Dananjaya will expect his men to get back on the winning track against West Indies U-19s.

While one side will look to garner some momentum ahead of the important matches, the other has nothing to lose hence, they will try to end their campaign on a high.

Squads

West Indies U19

Advertisement

Kimani Melius (c), Kirk McKenzie, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kevlon Anderson, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Mbeki Joseph, Joshua James, Daniel Beckford

Sri Lanka U19

Navod Paranavithana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nipun Dananjaya (c), Naveen Fernando, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Lakshan Gamage, Ashen Daniel

Tags:
U19 Tri-Series in West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Sri Lanka Cricket Kimani Melius Nipun Dananjaya
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
Match 1 | Fri, 06 Dec
WIU 164/10 (46.0 ov)
ENU 128/10 (30.4 ov)
West Indies Under 19s won by 36 runs
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 2 | Sun, 08 Dec
ENU 169/10 (49.4 ov)
WIU 140/10 (36.4 ov)
England Under 19s won by 29 runs
ENU VS WIU live score
Match 3 | Tue, 10 Dec
WIU 137/9 (50.0 ov)
SLU 138/9 (40.1 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 1 wicket
WIU VS SLU live score
Match 4 | Wed, 11 Dec
ENU 149/4 (45.0 ov)
SLU 143/4 (37.0 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 27 runs (DLS Method)
ENU VS SLU live score
Match 5 | Thu, 12 Dec
WIU 116/10 (40.1 ov)
ENU 117/5 (37.1 ov)
England Under 19s won by 5 wickets
WIU VS ENU live score
Match 6 | Sat, 14 Dec
SLU 234/9 (50.0 ov)
WIU 104/10 (34.4 ov)
Sri Lanka Under 19s won by 130 runs
SLU VS WIU live score
Match 7 | Sun, 15 Dec
SLU 113/10 (42.4 ov)
ENU 115/6 (33.0 ov)
England Under 19s won by 4 wickets
SLU VS ENU live score
Match 8 | Today, 06:30 PM
West Indies Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
Start delayed:
WIU VS SLU live score
Match 9 | Thu, 19 Dec, 06:30 PM
England Under 19s
Sri Lanka Under 19s
ENU VS SLU preview
Final | Sat, 21 Dec, 06:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Pakistan 2019
Australia in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in South Africa 2019/20
Pakistan Women v England Women in Malaysia 2019
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Mzansi Super League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in West Indies
India A Women in Australia 2019
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us