West Indies Under-19s vs Sri Lanka Under-19s Live Cricket Score: Ball by ball scorecard and match updates

Can the hosts end their campaign on a high?

The penultimate first-round match of the U-19 Tri-Series in West Indies will feature a battle between the hosts, West Indies U-19s and Sri Lanka U-19s. Now that England U-19s and Sri Lanka U-19s have sealed the top two positions on the points table, this match will be a dead rubber.

The match will start at 6:30 PM IST at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

West Indies U-19s have let the fans down with their disappointing performances in this tournament. They had defeated England U-19s in the first game. However, since then the Caribbean youngsters have not won a match.

Sri Lanka U-19s, on the other hand, had won their first three games. They were undefeated at North Sound but when the action moved to the Coolidge Cricket Ground, it seemed like they have lost their mojo. England U-19s defeated them quite comfortably in the previous match.

Talking about the players to watch out for, all eyes on West Indies' skipper Kimani Melius and their middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson. Besides, the all-rounder Matthew Forde had impressed with his bowling in the previous fixture.

From the opposition team, Kavindu Nadeeshan will be the centre of the attraction as he has been the most successful player from Sri Lanka U-19s. Captain Nipun Dananjaya will expect his men to get back on the winning track against West Indies U-19s.

While one side will look to garner some momentum ahead of the important matches, the other has nothing to lose hence, they will try to end their campaign on a high.

Squads

West Indies U19

Kimani Melius (c), Kirk McKenzie, Leonardo Julien (wk), Kevlon Anderson, Antonio Morris, Matthew Patrick, Nyeem Young, Matthew Forde, Ashmead Nedd, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Mbeki Joseph, Joshua James, Daniel Beckford

Sri Lanka U19

Navod Paranavithana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Kamil Mishara (wk), Ravindu Rasantha, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Nipun Dananjaya (c), Naveen Fernando, Sonal Dinusha, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Ashian Daniel, Amshi de Silva, Yasiru Rodrigo, Lakshan Gamage, Ashen Daniel