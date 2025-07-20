West Indies vs Australia head-to-head stats and records you need to know before WI vs AUS 2025 T20I series

West Indies vs Australia T20I series 2025 will begin on July 20 (July 21 as per IST). The first T20I match will start at 7pm Local Time on July 20 in Jamaica (July 21, 5.30am IST).

Ad

Several big names of the T20 world, including the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Adam Zampa, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford will be in action during the West Indies vs Australia T20I series 2025.

The upcoming five-match series will take place across Jamaica and St. Kitts. Before the series gets underway, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between West Indies and Australia.

West Indies vs Australia head-to-head record in T20Is

The head-to-head record between West Indies and Australia stands even-steven at 11-11. The two sides have crossed paths 22 times in the shortest format of international cricket, with both teams recording 11 victories each.

Ad

Trending

Australia have been quite dominant in recent T20I matches against West Indies, but the last T20I between the two teams ended in the Caribbean team's favor. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats.

Matches played: 22

Won by West Indies: 11

Won by Australia: 11

West Indies vs Australia T20I head-to-head record in WI

West Indies lead by 6-3 in the head-to-head record against Australia in home T20I matches. The Caribbean islands have hosted nine T20I battles between West Indies and Australia.

Ad

The home team has won six times, including four wins in the previous five-match T20I series against Australia played in 2021. West Indies will aim to replicate that performance.

Matches played: 9

Won by West Indies: 6

Won by Australia: 3

Last 5 West Indies vs Australia T20I matches before WI vs AUS T20I series 2025

Australia have emerged victorious in four of their last five T20I games against West Indies. The last match ended in West Indies' favor, where Andre Russell's 29-ball 71 powered the Men in Maroon to a 37-run win.

Ad

Here's a summary of the last five T20I clashes between West Indies and Australia:

WI (220/6) beat AUS (183/5) by 37 runs, Feb 13, 2024. AUS (241/4) beat WI (207/9) by 34 runs, Feb 11, 2024. AUS (213/7) beat WI (202/8) by 11 runs, Feb 9, 2024. AUS (178/7) beat WI (147/8) by 31 runs, Oct 7, 2022. AUS (146/7) beat WI (145/9) by 3 wickets, Oct 5, 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️