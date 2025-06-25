West Indies vs Australia head-to-head stats and records you need to know before WI vs AUS 2025 Test series

The West Indies vs Australia Test series will commence on June 25 at 10am Local Time in Barbados. The Aussies have landed in the Caribbean after losing the ICC World Test Championship Final against South Africa a few days ago in London.

Australia will aim to forget what happened in London and make a fresh start in the WTC 2025-27 cycle against the West Indies. Young opener Sam Konstas has returned to the team, replacing Marnus Labuschagne at the top of the order.

Before the West Indies vs Australia Test series starts, here's an in-depth look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in the longest format of international cricket.

West Indies vs Australia head-to-head record in Tests

Australia have a colossal 61-33 lead in the Test head-to-head record against West Indies. The two teams played their first-ever Test match back in 1931. In the last 94 years, 120 matches have happened between the two sides, with 25 ending in a draw and one ending in a tie.

West Indies have recorded only one win in the last two decades against Australia. That victory came in Brisbane last year.

Matches played: 120

Won by West Indies: 33

Won by Australia: 61

Drawn: 25.

Tied: 1.

West Indies vs Australia Test head-to-head record in WI

The upcoming three-match Test series will happen in the West Indies, a place where Australia lead by 21-14 in the Test head-to-head record against the home team. West Indies have not beaten Australia in a home Test since 2003.

The last Test series between the two teams on Caribbean soil happened back in 2015, where Australia whitewashed the home side by 2-0. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats:

Matches played: 50

Won by West Indies: 14

Won by Australia: 21

Drawn: 15.

Last 5 West Indies vs Australia Test matches before WI vs AUS 2025 series

West Indies have lost three of their last five Test battles against Australia. One of the matches ended in a stalemate, whereas the Caribbean outfit emerged victorious once.

Here's a summary of the last five Test matches played between West Indies and Australia:

WI (311 & 193) beat AUS (289/9 dec & 207) by 8 runs, Jan 25-29, 2024. AUS (283 & 26/0) beat WI (188 & 120) by 10 wickets, Jan 17-21, 2024. AUS (511/7 dec & 199/6 dec) beat WI (214 & 77) by 419 runs, Dec 8-12, 2022. AUS (598/4 dec & 182/2 dec) beat WI (283 & 333) by 164 runs, Nov 30-Dec 4, 2022. WI (330) vs AUS (176/2) - Match Drawn, Jan 3-7, 2016.

