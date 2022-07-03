West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the T20I series between West Indies and Bangladesh will be played on July 3 at the Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. The first T20I was washed out due to rain and both sides will look to get lead in the series in the second T20I.

Persistent rain resulted in the game being reduced to 16-overs per side. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first. Bangladesh got off to a solid start thanks to experienced campaigner Shakib Al Hasan. He smashed 29 off 15 balls but departed in the eighth over just before the rain-break.

The game was again curtailed to 14-overs per side and Bangladesh scored 105 for the loss of eight wickets before the rain arrived. No further play was possible and the match was abandoned.

Romario Shepherd was brilliant with the ball for the hosts as he picked up three wickets, giving away only 21 runs in his three overs. Hayden Walsh Jr. also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Bangladesh’s batters failed to contribute as they suffered a mini-collapse in their innings. They will look to contribute in the second game. West Indies’ bowlers were good in the first T20I and will look to keep the momentum going in the second T20I on Sunday.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I, Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: July 3, Sunday, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica

West Indies vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at the Windsor Park is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners come into play in the later stages of the game as the ball grips off the surface. Once set, the batters can start hitting through the line.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

The temperature in Roseau, Dominica is expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. There will be cloud covers throughout the day. Let’s hope we get a full game on Sunday.

West Indies vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The first game of the T20I series was washed out due to rain as only 13 overs were possible. Both sides will come out hard against each other to get the lead in the series. Expect a cracking contest on Sunday, if weather permits.

West Indies have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top in the second T20I.

Prediction: West Indies to win this encounter.

West Indies vs Bangladesh telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

LIVE POLL Q. Obed McCoy to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 3 votes so far