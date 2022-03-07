West Indies vs England, 1st Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies are all set to host England for a three-match Test series, with the first game scheduled to begin on March 8 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The Test series will be a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23.

West Indies' last assignment was the limited-overs tour to India where they failed to win a single game. They haven’t played any red-ball cricket off late and will be hoping for a turnaround in fortunes with the change in format.

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the Test side. Uncapped pacer Anderson Phillip, opening batter John Campbell, and Shamarh Brooks have been named in the squad. Shannon Gabriel wasn’t available for selection due to an injury.

England, on the other hand, are coming off a 4-0 hammering in the Ashes series Down Under. A lot rests on Joe Root's shoulders as they aim to bounce back in red-ball cricket. He will be hoping to lead the side by example in the upcoming Test series.

England competed against West Indies Cricket Board President XI in a four-day practice match ahead of the first Test. Batting first, their batters contributed heavily to post 466 on the board. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the opposition on 264.

England declared their second innings at 164 and picked up seven wickets with the ball but failed to finish on the winning side as the match ended in a draw.

West Indies vs England Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs England, 1st Test, England tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: March 08, Tuesday - March 12, Saturday, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some early movement with the new ball and the batters have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can play their strokes freely. The surface is expected to stay throughout the course of the match.

West Indies vs England Weather Forecast

The temperature in Antigua on the opening day of the match is expected to hover between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius. There is no rain predicted over the next five days.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite will be leading the West Indies side in the Test series. They will be hoping to be at their best and kick off the series on a winning note.

Probable XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England

Joe Root will be hoping for a much-improved performance from his teammates in the upcoming Test series against West Indies after suffering a heavy loss in the Ashes series Down Under.

Probable XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, Craig Overton

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

Both sides have some exciting players on their side and an intense battle can be expected between the bat and the ball over the next five days.

England have a good balance to their side and should be able to beat West Indies in the opening game of the Test series.

Prediction: England to win this encounter.

West Indies vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

