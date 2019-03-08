West Indies vs England 2019, 2nd T20I: Match details & Venue stats

West Indies need to step-up in this must-win encounter

After facing defeat in the opening match, West Indies are set to host England for another T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre on Friday. The Windies must be looking to bounce back after being battered in the first T20I at St Lucia whereas the visitors have the opportunity to seal the series in the upcoming match.

Both these T20I giants will collide once again for another epic encounter in what has turned out to be a spectacular tour.

West Indies have looked a different side since Jason Holder took charge last year. They look more confident and lethal as a unit, especially in their home conditions.

The hosts outplayed England in the Test series and toiled hard in the ODI series. The T20I series began on a sour note for the two-time world champions as they lost the opening match by four wickets.

Batting first on a tricky track, the WIndies managed to post a challenging total of 160 runs on the board. West Indies would be eyeing to land a counter punch in this must-win match to level the three-match series. Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer need to lead the batting attack on a slow track in this crucial contest.

On the contrary, England was flying high before arriving in the Caribbean for their last tour ahead of the ICC World Cup. Having lost the Test series by 2-1, the visitors tried to up the ante in the ODI series but failed to seal the series as it ended in a 2-2 draw.

After a string of inconsistent performances, England must be determined to finish this forgettable tour on a winning note. Tom Curran took four wickets in the first innings while Jonny Bairstow led the clinical chase to take his team over the line. With a win in their kitty, Morgan and his team will be eyeing to seal the T20I series in the second match tomorrow.

Match Details

Date: Saturday, March 09, 2019

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

Series: England tour of West Indies

Live Telecast: Sony Network

Online Streaming: Sonyliv.com

Venue Stats - T20Is

Total Matches - 6

Matches won batting first - 1

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average 1st Innings scores - 110

Average 2nd Innings scores - 113

Highest total recorded - 147/3 (19.2 overs) by West Indies vs Afghanistan

Lowest total recorded - 93 all out (13.3 overs) by Afghanistan vs West Indies

Highest score chased- 147/3 (19.2 Ov) by WI vs AFG

Lowest score defended- 112/3 (15 Ov) by WI vs AFG

Head-to-head (last five T20Is)

West Indies – 3

England – 2

Squads

England

Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, David Willey, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Liam Plunkett and Joe Root

West Indies

Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Obed McCoy, Ashley Nurse, Nicholas Pooran and Oshane Thomas

Probable Playing XI

England: Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Joe Denly, Sam Billings, David Willey, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas