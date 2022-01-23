West Indies vs England 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the five-match T20I series between West Indies and England will be played on January 23 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The hosts were brilliant in the first game and won comprehensively to take an early lead in the series. It was a complete performance from the West Indians and they will look to carry forward their winning momentum.

Home skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and set the tone early in the innings as the English side were left reeling at 49/7.

A partnership between Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid helped them cross the 100-run mark as they were bundled out on 103 in the last over. Jason Holder picked up four wickets for the hosts, giving away only seven runs.

Brandon King, opening the batting, led the charge and scored an unbeaten fifty to help them chase down the total in the 18th over. Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 27 as they won the game by nine wickets.

Adil Rashid picked up the lone wicket for the English as they failed to defend the total.They have to be on their toes to bounce back in the series.

West Indies vs England Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs England, 2nd T20I.

Date and Time: January 24th 2022, Monday, 01:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at Kensington Oval is a balanced track. The new ball bowlers will get some movement off the deck early on. The batters have to be patient at the start of their innings and once they get themselves in, they can play their strokes freely.

West Indies vs England Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides. Temperatures in Bridgetown are expected to hover between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Jason Holder was fantastic with the ball, picking up four wickets and he was well-supported by the other bowlers as they knocked over the English side on 103. Brandon King scored an unbeaten fifty to help his side chase down the total in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

England

It was a disappointing performance from the batters. Chris Jordan (28) and Adil Rashid (22) lower down the order tried hard but they were bundled out on 103. The bowlers tried hard but couldn’t pick wickets as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings (wk), Chris Jordan, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Tymal Mills.

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

West Indies completed a comprehensive victory over the English side in the first T20I and will be hoping to repeat their performance in the second game. Morgan’s men need to fire in unison to bounce back in the series.

The hosts have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by winning the second game on Sunday.

Prediction: West Indies to win this encounter.

West Indies vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

