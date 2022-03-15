West Indies vs England, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and England are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match Test series on Wednesday, March 16. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host the encounter.

The opening Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium ended in a draw after Nkrumah Bonner and Jason Holder showed great resistance in the final session of the fifth day. Bonner scored a century in the hosts’ first innings. Joe Root, Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow scored tons for the Brits.

England will be happy with the performance of Jack Leach, who picked up three quick wickets in the West Indies' second innings. The Brits are set to make a forced change after Mark Wood sustained an elbow injury. He bowled a few overs on Day Three but didn’t take part further in the game.

Ollie Robinson, who missed the opening Test due to back spasms, is set to return. The visitors also have pace-bowling options of Matthew Fisher and Saqib Mahmood. Ben Foakes, who had initially replaced Jos Buttler in the squad, was excellent with the bat and keeping gloves.

West Indies, led by Kraigg Brathwaite in the meantime, have named an unchanged 13-man squad for the Barbados Test. The home was also docked two points in the World Test Championship (WTC) due to a slow over rate. Players were also fined 40 percent of their match fee.

West Indies vs England Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs England, 2nd Test, England tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: March 16, Wednesday - March 20, Sunday, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Barbados is known for providing pace and bouncers to fast bowlers. The batters are most likely to play more on the back foot. The track may also deteriorate as the game progresses. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

West Indies vs England Weather Forecast

The playing conditions will be pleasant throughout the duration of the game. On Friday, there is a 55 percent chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

Both England and the West Indies put in strong performances with the bat in the opening Test. The pitch for the second game may also be batting friendly and bowlers need to work hard to pick up wickets. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw

West Indies vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

