West Indies vs England, 3rd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the Test series between West Indies and England will begin on March 24 at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George’s, Grenada. The team that wins this Test will seal the series with a 1-0 margin.

Both Tests in the series so far have resulted in draws. In the second Test, England posted 507 on the board on the back of centuries from Joe Root and Ben Stokes after electing to bat first.

What followed was a marathon innings from West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite. He faced an astonishing 489 balls and scored 160. Brathwaite was well-supported by Jermaine Blackwood, who hit his third Test century. West Indies were knocked over on 411 to hand England a 96-run lead.

England scored at a brisk rate and declared their innings on 185 to set a target of 281 for the hosts. Brathwaite once again stood tall against the English bowlers as he remained unbeaten on 56 off 184 balls to help his side draw the Test.

England did pick up five wickets but failed to create further in-roads. Both sides will now come out hard in the third Test.

West Indies vs England Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs England, 3rd Test, England tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: March 24-28, 2022, starting at 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. Bowlers will get some movement with the new ball. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the match.

West Indies vs England Weather Forecast

The temperature in St George’s, Grenada on the opening day of the match is expected to hover between 25 and 29 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover over the course of the next five days.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Kraigg batted brilliantly in the second Test to score a ton and a half-century. Veerasammy Permaul picked up five wickets in the match but the rest of the bowlers have to step up in the final Test of the series.

Probable XI

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales

England

Joe Root and Ben Stokes scored centuries in the first innings of the second Test. Jack Leach picked up six wickets in the match but the pacers struggled a bit and will look to create an impact in the upcoming Test in Grenada.

Probable XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (c), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Chris Woakes, Matthew Fisher, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

We witnessed an intense battle in the second Test and expect the same in the third Test.

Both sides have experienced players in their ranks. With the fight both teams have shown in the series so far, the third Test could end in a draw as well.

Prediction: Draw

West Indies vs England live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

