West Indies vs England 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and England are set to lock horns in the final game of their five-match T20I series on Monday, January 31. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, will host this clash.

Both teams will head into the last game of the series with everything to play for. The hosts looked at their very best after securing nine-wicket and 20-run victories in the first and third games of the series. However, the visitors have won two games as well.

On Sunday, December 30, they put in their most clinical showing thus far in the series. Moeen Ali and Co. won by 34 runs to draw level in the series. The captain came to the party, with his 28-ball knock of 63 helping England post a massive score of 193-6on the board.

Jason Roy also played a handy knock of 52 off 42 balls. Jason Holder picked up three wickets for the home team, although he bowled at an economy of 11. After that, England restricted their hosts to 159-5, with Moeen Ali accounting for two scalps.

West Indies vs England Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 5th T20I.

Date and Time: January 31st 2022, Sunday; 01:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch has been an absolute belter, and another high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Bowlers won't have much room for error. As the track won't change much, batting second should be the way forward.

Weather Forecast

It should mostly be sunny on matchday with little chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 27-degree Celsius mark and the humidity in the 70s.

Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.

England

Jason Roy, Tom Banton, James Vince, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Billings (wk), Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.

Match Prediction

England looked rusty in their first three outings of the five-match series. However, on Sunday, they put their best foot forward, and now have momentum on their side. Under Moeen Ali, the visitors should be able to wrap up the series.

Prediction: England to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

