WI vs ENG prediction: Who will win the 2nd T20I?

West Indies and England are set to cross swords in the second game of the five-match T20I series on Monday. The match will take place at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Caribbean team have had a disastrous time of late in the shorter format after they failed to go beyond the Super 12 in the T20 World Cup 2021 and lost 0-3 to Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

But they have started their home campaign against the Brits on a resounding note.

On Sunday, January 23, the hosts defeated England by nine wickets with 17 balls to spare. Most importantly, West Indies took a crucial 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After electing to field first, West Indies performed well and bowled the Three Lions out for 103 in 19.4 overs.

Jason Holder finished with figures of 3.4-1-7-4 and rattled the English batting unit. England, once, were tottering at 49 for seven in 11.4 overs. From there on, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid's 36-run stand helped the visitors cross the 100-run mark.

Jordan top-scored for them with a 23-ball 28 with the help of three sixes. Rashid, on the other hand, made 22 runs off 18 balls. Sheldon Cottrell picked up two wickets for the home team while Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd and Fabian Allen got one wicket apiece.

Eoin Morgan had a tough time in the middle, as he scored 17 at a strike-rate of 58.62 before Shepherd accounted for his wicket. The Caribbean team looked clinical in their run-chase as they tracked down the target in 17.1 overs with as many as 17 balls to spare.

Brandon King and Shai Hope put on 52 runs for the opening wicket off 9.1 overs to lay the platform for the run-chase. Adil Rashid separated the duo, getting rid of Hope, who made 20 off 25 with two fours. From there on, King and Nicholas Pooran took charge.

The duo stitched together an unbeaten 52-run stand, taking West Indies home without much fuss. King stayed not out on 52 runs off 49 balls with four fours and one six.

Can West Indies beat England?

West Indies will be high on confidence after their thumping win on Sunday. They put on an all-round showing and looked at their very best.

For England, the defeat must have rung the alarm bells. The visitors have every chance of bouncing back and winning the second match of the series.

Prediction: England to win the match.

