West Indies vs India, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are set to cross swords with each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, July 22. The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad, is set to host the encounter.

India will be captained by Shikhar Dhawan after a number of star performers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were rested. Umran Malik, meanwhile, hasn't been picked for the series.

Dhawan previously captained India on the tour of Sri Lanka and will be looking to bring forth all his experience into play. Arshdeep Singh was unable to play in the ODI series due to an injury that he sustained during the T20I series. He will be looking to play a few games.

West Indies, led by Nicolas Pooran, on the other hand, aren't in the best of form by any means. The Caribbean team recently lost 0-3 to Tamim Iqbal's Bangladesh. In all three matches, they struggled to play spinners Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed and Taijul Islam.

Hence, it won't be a surprise if the Men in Blue include both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in their playing XI. The hosts will need to pull up their socks, especially in their batting department if they wish to get off to a winning start.

West Indies vs India Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs India, First ODI, India tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: July 22, 2022, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queen's Park Oval has been a tad on the slower side of late. Spinners are most likely to come into play. An overly high-scoring match doesn't seem to be on the cards.

Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. The temperature will be around the 32-degree Celeius mark with humidity in the mid-20s.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicolas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph

India

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill/Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj/Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

West Indies have been in horrendous form of late after being whitewashed by Bangladesh. India, on the other hand, will go into the series after beating England 1-2 in the latter's backyard.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

West Indies vs India details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Fancode

