West Indies vs India, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are all set to square off against each other in the opening game of the three-match ODI series. The Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados will host this clash on Thursday, July 27.

India recently won the two-match Test series 1-0 and will look to carry the momentum into the 50-over format. Virat Kohli is 102 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the fastest to 13000 runs in ODI cricket.

Rohit Sharma is also not far away from becoming the second fastest batter to 10,000 ODI runs after Kohli. Mohammed Siraj has been rested from the ODI series to manage his workload.

Last year, Taijul Islam troubled the West Indies batters quite a bit at this venue. Hence, one could expect the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav to enjoy a fair bit of success. The focus will also be on Shubman Gill, who has scored runs heavily in ODIs this year.

As far as West Indies are concerned, they recalled Oshane Thomas and Shimron Hetmyer back in the squad. Nicholas Pooran isn’t a part of the squad as he is busy playing for the MI New York in the MLC 2023.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 1st ODI, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: July 27, 2023, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch in Barbados has been a decent one for the batters. Spinners and pacers are also likely to get quite a bit of assistance from the surface. Batting first should be the way forward.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is a seven percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. Temperatures will be around the 30-degree Celsius mark.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (C & WK), Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Oshane Thomas/Jayden Seales.

India

Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Umran Malik/Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, and Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav.

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

India should win this match without having to break a sweat. They have a full-strength squad while the hosts do not have some of their key stars.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and Fancode

