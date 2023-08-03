West Indies vs India, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are all set to square off against each other in the opening game of the five-match T20I series. The Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will be hosting this clash on Thursday, August 3.

India, led by Hardik Pandya, have a young, but talented squad at their disposal. In the absence of stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the new faces have a great chance of stepping up and show their class.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma should make their debuts given their recent form in the T20 format. Mukesh Kumar has grown in stature as the tour has progressed and his role is going to hold a lot of importance.

Shubman Gill would want to carry on from where he left in his last ODI, where he scored 85 runs. Ishan Kishan must be brimming with confidence after winning the Player of the Series award in the ODIs. India also have a power-packed spin attack, including Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends after losing the Test and ODI series. They have Nicholas Pooran and Akeal Hosein back for the shorter format. Pooran recently smashed a hundred for MI New York in the final of MLC 2023.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 1st T20I, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: August 3, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Tarouba is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. However, spinners may end up getting quite a bit of assistance from the surface.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will mostly be cloudy and there is a 20 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (C), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav/Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan/Mukesh Kumar

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

West Indies are a strong force in the T20 format and should be able to win the first T20I of the series. India may fall behind in the series opener due to lack of experience.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and Fancode

