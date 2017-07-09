West Indies vs India 2017: India's probable playing XI for the one-off T20I

Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard will feature for the Windies but who will make it into India's playing XI?

Kohli is set to open the batting for India

After winning the ODI series 3-1, the Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on a stronger West Indian team in the one-off T20I at Sabina Park in Jamaica. The Windies will have their T20 stars including the likes of Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Carlos Brathwaite for the match.

India, on the other hand, have retained the same 15-member squad and the Indian fans will be itching to see Rishabh Pant in action. Let us take a look at how the Indian team will line up for the fixture.

Openers

The opening combination will be a big headache for the Indian cricket team as the Men in Blue are set to miss their regular openers. It is certain that both Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane won’t be a part of the playing XI when Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul return and the team management does not fancy Rishabh Pant as an opening batsman. So, it won’t be a surprise if skipper Virat Kohli walks out to open the batting.

His opening partner’s spot, though, will be an area of concern for the Indian team management. Dhawan is a safer bet than Rahane and it is evident from the fact that the former is always preferred ahead of the Mumbaikar in this format.

However, Rahane scored 336 runs in five innings at an average of just over 67 in the recently-concluded ODI series and it will be unfair if the team management decides to make him warm the bench. So, in all likelihood, Kohli will open the batting for the Indian team with Rahane.

Middle order

Pant is set to return to the line-up

As mentioned earlier, the team management does not see Rishabh Pant as an opening batsman. The selectors have already made a big mistake by not letting the left-hander play in the ODI series. Pant was a part of the Indian T20I team in their last T20 match and the wicketkeeper is certain to retain his place in the one-off T20I.

Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have faced a lot of criticism from all quarters of late. The veteran duo has struggled to get going with the bat and there are a lot of people who want them out of the Indian limited-overs team going into the 2019 World Cup.

Both are first-choice in the Indian T20I team, but I have a gut feeling that MS Dhoni might just sit out of the playing XI allowing Dinesh Karthik to have a go. But, it’s unlikely that Kohli will take such a bold decision and rest someone like Dhoni.

Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya, who have cemented their spots as the finishers in the side, are certain to play the lone T20I against the defending World T20 champions. Hardik also brings in some much-needed balance as he fills up the fifth bowler’s quota.

Spinners

Kuldeep will retain his place after impressing in the ODIs

One positive for the Men in Blue in the ongoing tour is the emergence of Kuldeep Yadav. India’s first ever chinaman proved his worth in the ODI series in which he took 8 wickets in four matches. His performances will also earn him his T20I cap as he is expected to retain his place in the playing XI for the one-off T20I.

His spin-twin will be either R Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja. Both the spinners played in two matches each and Kuldeep outbowled both his spin-bowling partners in the ODI series. Ashwin might just get the nod ahead of Jadeja, thanks to heroics in the format.

Fast bowlers

Bhuvneshwar will take the new ball

India will be missing their best T20I bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, in the one-off T20I. The Gujarat pacer has a brilliant record against West Indies’ T20 great Chris Gayle and his experience against the Jamaican will be sorely missed.

It won’t be a big concern for India though as Bhuvneshwar Kumar also enjoys a brilliant record against the RCB batsman. After being rested for the last two ODIs, Bhuvneshwar is likely to get back into the squad in place of Umesh Yadav and share the new ball with Mohammad Shami.

Probable playing XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep YAdav, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami