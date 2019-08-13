West Indies vs India 2019, 2nd ODI: Visitors' report card for the match

The India cricket team

India defeated West Indies by 59 runs (via DLS method) in Sunday’s second ODI at Trinidad. Thanks to the win they have taken an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series, with one match remaining.

Virat Kohli smashed his 42nd ODI century and helped India post an imposing score of 279-7. The West Indies’ reply looked promising at one stage, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami joined forces to skittle the hosts out for 210.

It was a comprehensive victory for the Men in Blue, and there were several standout performances. Let us look at India’s report card for the match, giving each player a rating out of 10.

Shikhar Dhawan (1 run) – 1/10

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan, who was returning to action after an injury which ruled him out of the majority of India’s World Cup campaign, had a disappointing outing. The opener was trapped LBW in the first over by an in-swinging Sheldon Cottrell delivery.

Rohit Sharma (18) – 2/10

Rohit Sharma was expected to carry his red-hot form (he scored 648 runs in his recent World Cup 2019 campaign) into Sunday’s match, but unfortunately for him that didn't happen. The normally fluent batsman struggled throughout his innings and played a loose shot to get dismissed.

Virat Kohli (120 from 125 balls) – 9.5/10

Virat Kohli on his way to yet another century

Virat Kohli scored his 42nd ODI century, and eighth against the West Indies. He came to the crease in the first over, under a ton of pressure, but immediately started dominating the West Indies bowlers.

The captain played several sparkling on-drives, as well as textbook cover-drives, en route to his hundred.

India were in a strong position at 226-4 when he was eventually dismissed.

From a captaincy point of view, Kohli marshaled his side extremely well. He made smart bowling changes and kept the pressure on the opposition throughout the match.

Rishabh Pant (20) – 2/10

Rishabh Pant produced an innings of rich promise, but it ended prematurely. He played a few sumptuous shots during his stay at the crease before getting clean-bowled while attempting a pull shot.

It was an odd shot considering the match-situation, which asked for application.

Shreyas Iyer (71) – 8/10

Shreyas Iyer

Sunday’s contest was a test for Shreyas Iyer, and he certainly grabbed his opportunity with both hands.

Playing in his first ODI for India since February 2018, Iyer looked like a seasoned campaigner. He was in total control of things at the crease and played a few brilliant shots.

Kedar Jadhav (17 runs, 0-25 from 5 overs with the ball) – 4/10

Kedar Jadhav had a quiet match with the bat in hand, but he partly made up for it on the bowling front. Jadhav frustrated the pace-loving West-Indies batsmen with his cunning slow balls.

Ravindra Jadeja (16 not out, 1-15 from 4 overs) – 7/10

Ravindra Jadeja helping out with the bat

Ravidnra Jadeja followed up his World Cup semifinal exploits with another valuable cameo on Sunday. He smashed a few boundaries, which hoisted India to 279-7.

Jadeja was energetic in the field and made several crucial stops. He returned impressive bowling figures as well.

All in all, it was a good outing for him.

Kuldeep Yadav (2-59 from 10 overs) – 7/10

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav was fairly expensive, conceding nearly six runs per over, but that can be forgiven due to his brace of wickets. Having dismissed Shimron Hetmyer, Kuldeep accounted for opener Evin Lewis’ demise too, to make the score 148-4 after 27.2 overs.

The dismissal broke a 56-run partnership between Lewis and Nicholas Pooran, which had looked threatening. The hosts never really recovered from that position.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-31 from 8 overs) – 9/10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a stunning one-handed catch

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was undoubtedly the pick of India’s bowlers. He extracted seam movement out of the pitch, something that he is renowned for, and also bowled with excellent control.

Kumar took the match-changing wicket of Nicholas Pooran to make the score 179-5. The islanders thereafter crashed to 210 all out.

Mohammed Shami (2-39 from 8 overs) – 8/10

Mohammed Shami appeals for a wicket

In recent times Mohammed Shami has made it a habit of cleaning up the tail. And he did that once again on Sunday.

Shami’s express pace and ferocious in-swinging balls were too good for the West Indies tail. The bowler claimed the last two wickets (Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas), handing Team India a convincing win.

Khaleel Ahmed (1-32 from 7 overs) – 6/10

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed adds variety to the attack with his left-arm bowling (a rare sight in the current Indian side), and seems like a bright prospect for the future.

Ahmed kept the dangerous West Indies batsmen at bay with his skiddy balls, and the management would be delighted with his performance.