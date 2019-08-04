×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Indies vs India 2019, 2nd T20I: Why India will win the match and with it the series

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Feature
18   //    04 Aug 2019, 13:53 IST

India got off to a scratchy start but will fancy a chance to seal the series tonight
India got off to a scratchy start but will fancy a chance to seal the series tonight

A completely revamped and energized India took on West Indies in the first T20I at Fort Lauderhill, Florida yesterday. The performance from the Indian team was far from clinical, but what matters in the end is the result - they won the game and are 1-0 up in the series.

The conditions at Florida were a mystery owing to the overcast and muggy conditions preceding the start of the T20I series. The pitch for the first T20I was two-paced, not conducive to free stroke-play, and that spelled doom for the hosts.

The pitch is expected to play similarly for the second T20I tonight. How quickly can the West Indies batsmen learn to curb their enthusiasm and play according to situation? The turnaround time between games being hardly 24 hours will be make it even more improbable for them to change their approach.

India on the other hand had a very productive outing in the first T20I, especially with the ball. With a very inexperienced bowling attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, they kept pegging back the West Indies batsmen every time the latter were gaining some sort of momentum.

Here's looking at the reasons why India will win tonight's game and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series:

Navdeep Saini's fine debut makes the bowling unit look potent

Navdeep Saini
Navdeep Saini

India's bowling unit comprises of talented players who don't have a lot of experience at the international level.

Led by the calm Bhuvneshwar Kumar, there were doubts how this lineup would fare against the attacking West Indies batting. But all that was put to rest in the first T20I, which saw a complete team performance that had West Indies crawling to 95/9 in 20 overs.

It started with Washington Sundar, who got rid of John Campbell for a duck, after which Bhuvneshwar had Evin Lewis dismissed cheaply.

Advertisement

The highlight from the Indian perspective was the impressive debut of Navdeep Saini in T20Is. Saini proved he has the ability to get wickets at the start of the innings and also hold his nerve at the end of the innings. He got two early wickets and then came back at the end to bowl a maiden wicket over.

The promise and potential that Saini showed in the IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has carried over onto the international scene. Indian fans would hope he continues his good run in the remaining T20Is and ODIs.

India's top order batsmen are due for big scores

Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli could be due for a big score tonight
Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli could be due for a big score tonight

India's top order comprising of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey had a sluggish start to their tour of the West Indies. They were fidgety and looked uncertain about the bounce and pace of the pitch at Florida.

Now that they have played one match on this pitch, they will be in a better position to exploit the conditions to their benefit in the remaining games of the series. If you throw in Shreyas Iyer or KL Rahul into the mix, it will be extremely hard for this Indian batting unit to misfire collectively for three consecutive T20Is.

It just needs one big knock from Rohit, Dhawan or skipper Kohli to get them going. Can the West Indies bowlers stop them again?

Tags:
West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Navdeep Saini
Advertisement
West Indies vs India 2019: India's ideal XI for the T20I series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2nd T20 Match Prediction - Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2019: India's probable playing XI in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: Why Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are the right picks for India
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019, 2nd T20I: India's predicted playing XI & key players
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Will the hosts start as favorites in the T20I series?
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: 1st T20I, Match Preview 
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Why Kohli's men are favorites to win the ODI series
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Match Prediction - Who will win the match?
RELATED STORY
India tour of West Indies 2019: Live streaming and telecast details, fixtures, squads and tickets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Yesterday
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Today, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
European Cricket League
Global T20 Canada
Physical Disability World Series
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us