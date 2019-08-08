West Indies vs India 2019: 5 Indian players to watch out for from the ODIs

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

India started their West Indies tour with a convincing 3-0 T20 series win against the host nation. They whitewashed the Windies team in the three-match series and for the ODI series, the visitors will be keen on maintaining their positive run.

India will yet again look to try out a few new combinations and experiment with batting positions. The Men in Blue are the clear favourites in the ODIs as they are No.2 ranked team while West Indies are placed as low as No.9 in ODI cricket.

Virat Kohli and co. will look to play the same brand of cricket that they played in the recently concluded World Cup and they will look to win this series in order to get the confidence back after their heartbreaking semifinal loss against New Zealand.

Let's have a look at five players to watch out for from the ODI series.

#5 Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has quickly moved up the ranks in World Cricket and earned quite a reputation for himself. He is touted as the replacement for MS Dhoni, and as a result, each of his performances are being monitored closely.

Pant has earned a constant spot in the Test format after the injury to Wriddhiman Saha. He has performed pretty well in red-ball cricket with the bat, scoring centuries in England and Australia while his glovework still needs some improvement. However, in ODIs, he hasn't flourished yet.

Pant was not selected initially in the 15-man squad for the World Cup 2019, but due to the injury to Shikhar Dhawan, he got his opportunity. The Delhi lad batted at the coveted No.4 position but he couldn't impress much. With MS Dhoni not available for this tour, this is a perfect chance for Pant to showcase his capabilities.

