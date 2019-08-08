West Indies vs India 2019: A look at India's ODI stats in the Caribbean

Nilanjan Sen

West Indies leads India 20-14 head to head in India vs West Indies ODIs played in the West Indies

After white-washing the Windies 3-0 in the T20Is, the Indian team will be looking to repeat the performance in the three-match ODI series too. Till date, India have won 14 out of the 36 ODIs they have played against West Indies in the Caribbean. Out of the remaining matches, West Indies have won 20 and two have ended in No Result.

The first time India played as ODI series against West Indies in West Indies was in 1982-83. But it was only in 2002 that they had managed to win an ODI series in the West Indies.

From 2009 onwards the Caribbean islands have been a happy hunting ground for the Indian Team. During the period 2009-2017 the Indian team won all the series they were involved in: three bilateral series against West Indies (2009, 2011 and 2017) and one Tri-Nations series involving India, West Indies and Sri Lanka (2013).

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

Batting performances

339/6 by India in 2009 is the highest team total in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

121 all out by West Indies in 1997 is the lowest team total in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

700 runs scored by Ramnaresh Sarwan is the highest number of runs scored by a player in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

Ramnaresh Sarwan

152* by Desmond Haynes in 1989 is the highest individual score in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

11 centuries have been scored in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

2 centuries scored by Desmond Haynes and Virat Kohli each is the highest number of centuries scored by a player in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

6 half-centuries scored by Ramnaresh Sarwan is the highest number of half-centuries scored by a player in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

337 runs scored by Desmond Haynes in 1988-89 is the highest number of runs scored by a player in a single India vs West Indies ODI series hosted by West Indies.

Bowling performances

15 wickets taken by Ajit Agarkar and Dwayne Bravo each is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

5/27 by Jason Holder in 2017 is the best bowling performance by a player in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

2 five-wicket hauls have been taken in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

13 wickets taken by Sir Viv Richards in 1988-89 is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in a single India vs West Indies ODI series hosted by West Indies.

Wicket-keeping performances

19 dismissals by MS Dhoni is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

MS Dhoni

5 dismissals by Denesh Ramdin in 2009 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in an innings in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

11 dismissals by Parthiv Patel in 2011 and also by Carlton Baugh in 2011 is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in a single India vs West Indies ODI series hosted by West Indies.

Fielding performances

11 catches taken by Sir Viv Richards is the highest number of catches taken by a player in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

3 catches taken by Sir Viv Richards in 1983 and again in 1989, and by Manoj Tiwary in 2011, is the highest number of catches taken by a player in an innings in India vs West Indies matches in the West Indies.

8 catches taken by Sir Viv Richards in 1988-89 is the highest number of catches taken by a player in a single India vs West Indies ODI series hosted by West Indies.