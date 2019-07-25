West Indies vs India 2019: A look at India's T20 stats in the Caribbean

The Indian team

Come August 2019, India kicks off its West Indies tour with a three-match T20 series. Till date, these two teams have played against each other in 11 T20s with both teams winning five matches apiece. One of the matches ended without a result.

Out of these 11 matches, only three T20s have been played in the Caribbean - with the Windies leading India 2-1. The team batting first has won the match twice out of these three matches.

On that note, let us take a look at some of the key stats from the T20s played between India and West Indies in the West Indies.

Past results

2010 (ICC World T20) - West Indies won by 14 runs

2011 (India tour of West Indies) - India won by 16 runs

2017 (India tour of West Indies) - West Indies won by 9 wickets

Batting performances

194 by West Indies in 2017 is the highest team total in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

143 by West Indies in 2011 is the lowest team total in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

125 runs scored by Evin Lewis is the highest number of runs scored by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

Evin Lewis

125* scored by Evin Lewis is the highest individual score by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies. It is also the only century scored by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

1 half-century has been scored in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies. This has been scored by Chris Gayle (98) in 2010.

47 sixes have been hit in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

12 sixes hit by Evin Lewis is the highest number of sixes hit by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

Bowling performances

5 wickets taken by Darren Sammy is the highest number of wickets taken by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

Darren Sammy

4/16 by Darren Sammy in 2011 is the best bowling performance by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

Wicket-keeping performances

2 dismissals by MS Dhoni, Denesh Ramdin and Andre Fletcher each is the highest number of dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.

Fielding performances

2 catches taken by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Sunil Narine each is the highest number of catches taken by a player in T20 matches played between these two teams in West Indies.