West Indies vs India 2019: India have a wicketkeeping conundrum between Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha

Satyam Jha

Wriddhiman Saha

Virat Kohli once quashed all speculation about who would be India’s first-choice wicket-keeper in Test matches post the retirement of former skipper MS Dhoni from the longest format of the game, stating that Wriddhiman Saha was the best glove-man India had and that the team would never compromise on quality. That statement, coming from the captain, would have done Saha’s confidence a world of good.

Ever since Dhoni’s retirement, the Bengal wicketkeeper-batsman has been a regular in the Indian side in the longest format of the game. In 32 Test matches, Saha has scored 1164 runs at an average of 30.64 with three centuries and five 50s under his belt.

Saha impressed everyone with his glove-work behind the stumps, raising the standard already set by his predecessor. With the bat too the diminutive right-hander has been stoic in his approach, playing the role of a rescuer for the Indian side on several occasions.

Saha last played for the Indian team in early 2018 during the side’s tour to South Africa. He has been missing from action since, due to a shoulder injury.

Rishabh Pant’s rise in India whites

Rishabh Pant

After Saha was ruled out due to injury, Indian team management roped in old warhorse Dinesh Karthik as his replacement in the longest format. Karthik made a comeback in the playing XI after a gap of 8 years when he was selected in the side for the one-off Test against Afghanistan.

Despite failing to impress in the match against the Afghans, Karthik was initially preferred over youngster Rishabh Pant during the tour of England. However, after successive failures in the first couple of Test matches, the Tamil Nadu keeper was dropped and the team management made a strong decision to play Pant for the rest of the series.

Pant had an eventful start to his Test career, smashing a six off the very second ball he faced. However, his stay at the crease was short-lived as he succumbed to the seam and swing in English conditions.

After a tough couple of games, Pant found his feet in the final innings during the English tour. He scored an astonishing century lower down the order to end the tour on a personal high.

Pant has looked like a formidable batsman in Test cricket, scoring close to 700 runs in just 9 games at an average of 49.71. The fact that he has centuries on both his overseas tours, in England and Australia, only add to the aura that the Delhi batsman brings with the bat.

Pant: A work in progress behind the stumps

While there is no doubt about Pant’s abilities with the bat, some fingers have been pointed at his skills behind the stumps. The Delhi wicketkeeper has been part of two overseas tours in his young career so far, and his misses behind the stumps have not been too reassuring.

Be it the initial trigger movement in a particular direction or his inability to stand low down while collecting deliveries, experts have pointed out several technical shortcomings in his stance behind the stumps.

However, in a career that is just nine Tests old, it might be too harsh to question a cricketer’s skills. As ex-India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer aptly summed up, “He showed immense promise. His reflexes are very good and Pant also reminded me of my younger days. He has a bright future ahead."

Saha’s return: A selection dilemma for the first-choice wicketkeeper

Saha’s return to complete fitness has seen him make a comeback to the Indian side for the tour to West Indies. The 34-year-old wicketkeeper from Bengal was selected in the India A squad for the four-day game against West Indies in which he managed a fluent half-century.

Saha's knock of 62 served as a reminder of the fine touch he is in with the bat, which could ring in some headaches for the management while choosing the final playing XI.

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

It would be a tough decision for skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri to zero in on the first choice wicket-keeper ahead of the opening Test against West Indies.

However, considering the brand of cricket the side has played and the sequence of bold decisions taken by the Shastri-Kohli duo at the helm, it looks likely that the team would opt for the fearlessness that Pant brings in.