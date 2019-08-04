×
West Indies vs India 2019: Navdeep Saini enters record books on T20I debut

Sachin Sourav Jha
04 Aug 2019, 14:42 IST

Navdeep Saini
Navdeep Saini

India's latest bowling sensation, Navdeep Saini, made an impressive debut against West Indies on Saturday, writing his name into the record books. Saini became the first Indian to bowl a maiden in the final over of an innings in a T20 international.

The first T20I between India and West Indies was held at Florida on Saturday. The Indian bowlers came up with a stunning performance to restrict the hosts to just 95, a total which was eventually chased down.

Earlier in the day, Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first. West Indies got off to a horrible start as both openers were dismissed for a duck.

Kohli then handed the ball to the debutant Saini to bowl the fifth over of the innings. Saini was smashed for a six off the second ball of the over, but made a strong comeback by dismissing the dangerous Nicholas Pooran. He then got rid of Shimron Hetmyer in the same over, becoming only the second Indian debutant after Pragyan Ojha to take two wickets in his first over.

The young fast bowler was then asked to bowl the final over of the innings against experienced campaigner Kieron Pollard. Saini came up with two good yorkers off the first two balls, preventing Pollard from even getting one run.

The third ball was a high full-toss which Pollard failed to connect with, only to see it crash into his pads. India opted for a review, which proved to be successful and Pollard was sent on his way.

Saini was on the mark with the last three balls of the over as well, completing a historic wicket-maiden. In the process, he became the first Indian bowler to deliver a maiden in the final over of a T20I innings. His sensational bowling display also earned him the Man of the Match award.

The second T20I between these two teams will be held later today at the same venue. India will be looking to seal the series with a similar performance, while the hosts will need to put in a far better show if they are to draw level.

Tags:
West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Navdeep Saini
