West Indies vs India 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most sixes in T20Is

Sachin Sourav Jha
CONTRIBUTOR
News
05 Aug 2019, 02:21 IST

The record-breaker Rohit Sharma
The record-breaker Rohit Sharma

While India registered a convincing win in the first match of the T20I series against the West Indies, they would have been disappointed with their batting effort. And they made quick amends; the Men in Blue came up with a much better batting performance in the second T20 as they managed to post a score of 167 on the board.

Earlier in the day, Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a tricky pitch. Rohit Sharma played a brilliant innings at the top of the order; the 'Hit-man' deserves a big share of the credit for setting the platform for the rest of the batsmen.

Rohit has a reputation for destroying bowling attacks with some clean hitting. Today, the elegant right-hander enhanced his reputation even further by breaking Chris Gayle's record of most sixes in T20 international cricket.

Rohit scored 67 runs off 51 balls in an innings which included six fours and three sixes. Those three sixes helped Rohit break Gayle's record of 105 sixes in T20Is.

Chris Gayle, another six machine like Rohit
Chris Gayle, another six machine like Rohit

At the start of the series Rohit had 102 sixes to his name, which meant he needed to hit four sixes to break the record. He managed to hit two sixes in the first T20I but failed to make use of the good start.

Rohit did not make the same mistake in the second match as he brought up his 17th half-century in T20Is to put India on the course for victory. The 'six machine' even looked in good position to score his fifth T20I century, but fell short.

Rohit Sharma hitting one of his trademark sixes
Rohit Sharma hitting one of his trademark sixes

At one stage India looked set to post a score of around 180-190 on the board, but a middle-order collapse brought West Indies back into the game. The Caribbean bowlers displayed some clever variations and tricks to pull the plug on the Indian scoring.

Cameos from Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja ensured that India managed to put a score of more than 160 on the board. That eventually proved to be too high for the West Indian batters, and they ended up losing the rain-shortened game by 22 runs via DLS method.

Tags:
West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Chris Gayle
