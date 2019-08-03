West Indies vs India 2019: Rohit Sharma in pole position to break Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in T20Is

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has the opportunity to rewrite the history books when he takes the field in the upcoming T20I series against West Indies. He needs to hit just four sixes to break the record for most sixes in the format which currently belongs to Chris Gayle, who has struck a whopping 105 maximums.

The Jamaican will play no part in the series, giving Rohit the perfect opportunity to make the record his own.

The Indian opener is currently placed third on the list of most sixes in T20 internationals with 102 to his name. This is just one short of Martin Guptill, who sits in the second spot, and three shy of Gayle's record.

Rohit has struck 102 sixes in just 94 T20Is till date so it would not be smart to bet against him potentially breaking the record.

He is also in a rich vein of form, having starred for India in their 2019 World Cup campaign. The right-hander achieved a few milestones in the tournament, becoming the first batsman to score five centuries in a single World Cup edition. He was one of the key reasons why India finished top of the table, and his failure in the semifinal against New Zealand proved costly.

Rohit will hold the key for India in the upcoming series against West Indies. The opener is one of the most destructive batsmen in the format and has quite a few records to his name. He is the only batsman to have struck four centuries in T20 internationals till date and will be eyeing a few more records when he takes the field in this series.

India v Australia - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The T20I series between India and West Indies will kick off later today in Florida, USA. The Men in Blue will play three T20Is against the WT20 champions which will be followed by three ODIs and two Tests.