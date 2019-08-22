West Indies vs India 2019: Three records Virat Kohli could break in the Test series

The Indian team, spearheaded by Virat Kohli, has been on rampage registering back-to-back wins in both the ODI and T20 series against the Windies. The Indian skipper was adjudged the Man of the Series for the ODIs after scoring 234 runs in two games. His unbeaten score of 114 in the 3rd ODI not only secured the series for his side but also made him the first player to score 20,000 runs in a decade. Kohli also surpassed Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record for scoring the most runs against the Windies.

The Indian team has come to be one of the most dominant sides in Test cricket, winning 8 of their last 10 Test-match series. Against the Windies, the Indian team has consecutively won the last 5 Test-match series. The Windies failed to register a single win in the last 5 test series against the Indian team.

The Windies team will be looking to their skipper Jason Holder, who was named the Men's Test Player of the Year in the annual award function to buck the trend. Holder has scored 565 runs at an average of 51.36 along with 40 wickets since January 2018.

There are three more records that Kohli could break in the upcoming Test series.

#1. Kohli could become India's most successful captain in Test cricket

Kohli became the captain of the Indian team in Tests in December 2014. In the past 5 years, Kohli has revolutionized the Indian team and has scaled great heights.

M.S.Dhoni currently holds the record of registering the most wins as the captain of the Indian Test team with 27 wins in 60 matches, whereas Kohli has won 26 of his 46 matches as captain. Kohli could surpass Dhoni only if India wins the 2 match Test series 2-0.

#2. Kohli could become India's most successful captain in away Tests

Currently, Sourav Ganguly is India's most successful captain in away Tests.

Virat Kohli is at par with Sourav Ganguly as the most successful Indian captain in away tests. Sourav Ganguly had won 11 of his 28 away tests, whereas Virat Kohli has so far won 11 out of his 25 away tests.

With a win in any of the two matches, Kohli could surpass Sourav Ganguly's record of winning the most away tests and becoming India's most successful Captain in away tests.

#3. Kohli could become the first Indian captain to register two Test series wins in West Indies

The Indian team has been far behind the West Indies in head-to-head matches with the Windies winning 30 of the 96 test matches whereas the Indian team has won 20. Interestingly out of the 20 wins, the Indian team has won 14 of the 20 Test matches in the past eight years.

Virat Kohli in his maiden away series as captain of the Indian test side won the four-match Test series against the Windies 2-0 in 2016. The Indian captain was the top-scorer of the test series scoring 251 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin was named the Player of the Series for his outstanding performance. He picked up 17 wickets in the four- match series.

Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin were the top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the Test Series in 2016

The Indian skipper would be looking to emulate his prior performance and become India's first captain to register 2 test series wins in West Indies.