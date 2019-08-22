West Indies vs India 2019: Top 3 batsmen with the most international centuries against the West Indies

Tushar Jain

After whitewashing West Indies in the three-match T20I series and clinching the ODI series 2-0, India are set to take on West Indies in two Test matches. The first Test on 22nd August will also signal the start of India's ICC World Test Championship.

Although India were dominant in the limited-overs format, India should not take the hosts lightly in Tests. Meanwhile, we take a look at the top three players with the most centuries against West Indies in international cricket (Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined).

#3. Virat Kohli (11 centuries)

West Indies v India - One Day International Series

The Indian captain Virat Kohli has scored 11 centuries against the West Indies and is placed third along with his IPL teammate AB de Villiers. Although Kohli and de Villiers have equal numbers of hundreds, Kohli has scored more runs and more half-centuries.

Averaging exactly 63, the right-hander has amassed 3,150 runs against West Indies in all formats. Kohli, who made his Test debut against West Indies in 2011, has accumulated 1,240 runs with two centuries, including one double-century in the longest form of the game.

The 30-year-old has also bagged 12 ‘Man of the Match’ awards against West Indies. the most for any player against an opposition, joint with Sachin Tendulkar against Australia. Kohli also has won the ‘Man of the Series’ thrice against West Indies.

The No 1 Test batsman in the world at the moment averages about 35 in West Indies, which is the lowest for him in any nation where he has played at least five matches.

