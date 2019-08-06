West Indies vs India 2019: Top 3 Indian Batsmen with most ODI runs in West Indies

Yuvraj Singh and Dhoni

The Indian cricket team have always been blessed with some of the greatest batsmen of all time. On the other hand, West Indies have a proud history of producing world-class bowlers throughout their history. So when these two teams meet, it is always a great contest between the bat and the ball.

The contest becomes even more fierce when it is in the Caribbean, where the pitches always have something for the fast bowlers. A batsman who does well in the Caribbean is held in high regard by the fans and critics. There are a lot of quality Indian batsmen who have made their mark in ODIs in the Caribbean.

When the competition is against such world-class batsmen, it is not easy to be among the top three in the standings. In this article, we will look at the three Indian batsmen, who have scored the most runs in ODIs in West Indies.

#3 MS Dhoni - 532 runs

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the greatest finishers in the history of limited overs cricket. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman has a great record in the West Indies. The former Indian captain has scored 532 runs in 19 matches at a healthy average of more than 48 in the Carribean.

The right-handed batsman has scored three half-centuries in the 17 innings, but failed to score any century, with his highest score being 95. Perhaps his most important innings in the Carribean came in the final of the tri-series against Sri Lanka in 2013.

MS Dhoni has a strike-rate of just over 80 in the West Indies, which is a bit on the lower side by his standards. This is because the right-hander has to perform the rebuilding job on most occasions, which stops him from playing his natural game.

