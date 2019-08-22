×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

West Indies vs India 2019: Why India should play five bowlers in the Antigua Test

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
60   //    22 Aug 2019, 12:39 IST

India should do away with the safety first approach and remain aggressive in their attitude
India should do away with the safety first approach and remain aggressive in their attitude

There is a lot of discussion on what India’s final playing XI should be in the first Test against the West Indies that begins in Antigua today. Much of that discussion veers around whether to play Rohit Sharma or Hanuma Vihari as the sixth batsman.

Many experts have pitched in with their views in support of one or the other. Even captain Kohli has hinted at the difficulty in having to choose between the two. While one of them is a modern great in the limited-overs format, the other brings in solidity to the line-up with the added advantage of part-time spin, which could come in handy when a team plays with only four bowlers.

This strategy of going in with four bowlers might have worked in India’s first series triumph in Australia. But a team which is ranked number one in the world and plans to remain there, should do away with the safety first approach and remain aggressive in their attitude. Playing five proper bowlers gives a team enough opportunities to take the twenty opposition wickets, and increases the probability of a victory, by manifolds.

This Indian team is blessed with two world class spinners who are more than capable batsmen. Ravichandran Ashwin has Test centuries to his name, and Ravindra Jadeja’s heroics with the bat, especially in limited-over formats, suggest that both of them can be accommodated into the playing XI without weakening the batting line-up.

The Antigua pitch has, in recent times, seen variable bounce. This, according to some experts, necessitates the inclusion of a sixth batsman. But the counter point to that could be that such variable bounce will come in handy for the two spinners who are very different in their methods. Jadeja’s stump-to-stump nagging line would invariably lead to some unplayable deliveries, bringing both LBW and bowled into the picture.

So, contrary to the majoritarian view, there is enough merit in India playing five bowlers in the Antigua Test.

Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Test cricket
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug
IND 279/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 210/10 (42.0 ov)
India won by 59 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug
WI 240/7 (35.0 ov)
IND 256/4 (32.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
WI VS IND live score
1st Test | Today, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
South Africa in India 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Tri-Series in Bangladesh 2019
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us