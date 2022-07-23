West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India will lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, July 24. The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will play host to this clash.

The first ODI was a closely contested battle between the two teams and set the tone for the rest of the tour. Batting first, India posted a healthy total of 308 for the loss of seven wickets from their fifty overs.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan led from the front with 97 while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer scored half-centuries as well. Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie picked up a couple of wickets each for the hosts.

In response, the West Indies put up a solid response and almost overhauled the target as well. However, it was a heartbreak for them in the end as they fell short by the barest of margins, finishing their innings at 305 for the loss of six wickets.

Kyle Mayers and Brandon King scored half-centuries while the likes of Shamarh Brooks, Akeal Hosein and Romario Shephard made vital contributions, all eventually in vain. Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur picked up two wickets apiece as India survived a scare to take a 1-0 lead going into the second ODI.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, Second ODI, India tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: July 24, 2022, Sunday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced with both the batters and the bowlers having equal roles to play. Teams batting first have won 30 matches while teams chasing have won 34. Fans can expect an even contest between bat and ball once again.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is a chance of patchy rain throughout the course of the match. The temperature will be around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Nicolas Pooran (C), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph.

India

Probable XI

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna / Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

The first ODI was a close encounter between the two sides. However, West Indies have not been in great form in this format off late. India, on the other hand, began with a win despite missing quite a few of their regular players. They hold the upper hand once again.

Prediction: India to win this match

West Indies vs India details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

