West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between West Indies and India will be played on Saturday, July 29 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. India thumped the hosts in the first game to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

After winning the Test series, India carried forward the winning momentum and beat the West Indies in the first ODI. After electing to bowl first, the Indian bowlers did a fantastic job of knocking over the West Indies on 114 in 23 overs. Skipper Shai Hope was the lone fighter for the hosts as he top-scored with 43.

It was the spin twin of Kuldeep Yadav (4/6) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/37), who spun a web around the West Indies batters. In reply, Ishan Kishan smashed a fifty at the top of the order. The Indian side changed the batting lineup and lost five wickets before getting across the line in the 23rd over.

The Caribbean side looked down and out in the opening game of the ODI series and was completely outplayed by the Men in Blue. Unfortunately, another series loss looms large over them and they will have to be at their absolute best. The Indian side has begun their World Cup preparation brilliantly and will look to seal the series on Saturday itself.

West Indies vs India Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: July 29th 2023, Saturday, 7 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kensington Oval is spin-friendly in nature. The spinners get plenty of assistance from the surface and the batters will have to be proficient. The ball grips off the surface and slow bowlers will continue to play a vital role while bowling at this venue.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is a 50% chance of rain predicted in Barbados, with the temperature expected to hover between 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Probable XI

Shai Hope (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

India

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

India thumped West Indies in the opening game of the ODI series to take a 1-0 lead. They will be riding with confidence and definitely start as favorites against the bruised West Indies in the second ODI.

India looks a settled unit and expect them to wrap up the series on Saturday itself.

Prediction: India to win the second ODI.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and FanCode

Poll : Rohit Sharma to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes