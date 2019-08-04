×
West Indies vs India 2019 2nd T20I: Preview, predicted XI, weather report, head-to-head stats and pitch report

Fambeat
ANALYST
Preview
21   //    04 Aug 2019, 08:06 IST

India vs West Indies
India vs West Indies

The second T20I between India and West Indies will be played in Florida on Sunday, after the visitors labored to a 4-wicket win over the hosts in the first T20I on Saturday.

The West Indian batsmen had a forgettable game as they could put up just 95 runs on the board, with only Kieron Pollard and Nicholas Pooran scoring in double figures. The likes of Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer would be looking to make amends for their failures in the first T20I.

Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard

The Indian batsman would also be looking to perform better going forward as they lost 6 wickets in a chase of just 96 runs.

The debutant Navdeep Saini was sensational in the first game and would look to continue in the same vein in the second match.

It’s a must-win encounter for the defending T20 champions and they will leave no stone unturned to try and take the series into the decider.

Match details

Date: 4th August 2019 (Sunday)

Time: 8:00 PM IST, 10.30 AM Florida.

Venue: Lauderhill, Florida

Weather report

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted later in the day in Florida, but that should not influence the game too much as the match starts at 10.30 am local time.

Pitch report

Although traditionally a high scoring ground, the ball didn’t quite come on to the bat in the first T20I as almost every batsman struggled for timing. A total in the range of 150-160 can be a match winning one here.


Even Virat Kohli struggled for timing
Even Virat Kohli struggled for timing

Head-to-head stats

Total matches played: 12

West Indies: 6

India: 5

NR: 1

Expected playing XI

India are expected to go unchanged in the second T20I, while West Indies may consider bringing in Khary Pierre in place of Oshane Thomas.

India

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies

John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre.

Live coverage

The match will be aired live on the following channels in India:

Sony Ten 1 + Sony Ten 1 HD

Sony Ten 3 + Sony Ten 3 HD

The online streaming of the match will be available on the Sony Liv app.

West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team
