West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second T20I between West Indies and India will be played on August 1 at the Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. India currently lead the five-match series by a 1-0 margin.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers struggled a bit as the Indian side posted 190 on the board, thanks to a fifty from Rohit Sharma (64) and a sensational cameo from Dinesh Karthik (41* off 19 balls). The West Indies’ bowlers picked up six wickets in total, with Alzarri Joseph finishing with two wickets.

It was a daunting task for the hosts to chase the total but their batters failed to get going as they only managed to score 122 in their 20 overs. Their lack of partnerships resulted in them falling short by 68 runs.

Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece as they defended the total successfully.

The Indian side has looked fantastic on this tour so far. They performed brilliantly in the three-match ODI series and whitewashed the Caribbean side. They carried forward the winning momentum to get an early lead in the T20I series. The hosts will have to bring out their A-game to level the series.

West Indies vs India Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs India, 2nd T20I, India tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: August 1st 2022, Monday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at Warer Park is a balanced track. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. The bowlers will come into play in the later stages of the match.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

The temperature in Basseterre is expected to hover between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Rohit Sharma scored 64 and a cameo from Dinesh Karthik (41* off 19 balls) helped them post 190 on the board in the first T20I. Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets apiece to restrict West Indies to 122 to win the game convincingly.

Probable XI

Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India

Alzarri Joseph picked up two wickets with the ball but the other bowlers struggled as India scored 190 in their 20 overs. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 20 for them as they only managed to score 20, losing the game by 68 runs.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

West Indies were outplayed in the first T20I by the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma’s men will be riding high with confidence after their performance in the opening game of the series and will look to repeat their performance whereas the hosts will need to be at their absolute best to level the series.

India look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Monday.

Prediction: India to win this encounter.

West Indies vs India details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: FanCode

