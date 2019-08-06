West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Can the Windies batsmen step up?

India will face the hosts West Indies in the third and final T20I in Georgetown, Guyana. West Indies will be utterly disappointed by their performance in the series so far. The T20 World Champions would have fancied their chances against a depleted Indian team. India have been without their frontline bowling attack but have still managed to put the breaks on the big-hitting West Indies batsmen. Even though the result of the series has already been decided, West Indies have a chance to salvage some pride by winning the last T20I.

On the other hand, the Indian team might want to give chances to the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Chahar, and Deepak Chahar. It will also be the last chance for Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar, both of whom have been mighty impressive in the series so far, to put in yet another steady performance to give some competition to the established limited-overs spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

What West Indies need to do to win the match

West Indies cannot allow Washington Sundar to get through his overs in the Powerplay. They need to attack him to put pressure on the two inexperienced pacers. Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer will have to do better than what they have done in the first two matches.

What India need to do to win the match

Well, the Indian team doesn't need to divert from their strategy of strangling the Windies with spin. While Sundar has provided early breakthroughs in the Powerplay, the likes of Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja have also managed to contain the Windies batsmen in the middle-overs. Also, Krunal and Jadeja's batting in the second T20I will give a lot of confidence to the team.

Who will win the match?

Considering the current form of both the sides, expect India to make it 3-0 whitewash.