West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are all set to square off against each other in the third game of the five-match T20I series. The Providence Stadium in Guyana will be hosting this clash on Tuesday, August 8.

West Indies have made a stupendous turnaround after losing the Test and ODI series. Under the leadership of Rovman Powell, the hosts have taken an all-important 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Both matches went right down to the wire, but the West Indies found ways somehow to come up trumps. On Sunday, they beat Hardik Pandya’s Men in Blue by two wickets. After being asked to chase down 153, West Indies got home with seven balls to spare.

At one point in the contest, the home team was cruising thanks to Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell when Yuzvendra Chahal brought India back into the game. However, Akeal Hosein, who was also impressive with the ball, made sure that the Caribbean team did not suffer more hiccups on their way to victory.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: August 8, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue is not expected to be an absolute belter for the batters. Spinners are most likely to quite a bit of assistance as shown by Chahal and Hosein in the second T20I. Fielding first should be the way forward.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around 30 degrees Celsius.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

West Indies have looked clinical thus far in the series, having won the first two matches. The hosts should be able to win the third game as well and claim the series.

Prediction: West Indies to win the match.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and Fancode

