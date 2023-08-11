West Indies vs India, 4th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and India are all set to square off against each other in the fourth and penultimate game of the five-match T20I series. The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida will be hosting this clash on Saturday, August 12.

The Hardik Pandya-led team made a stupendous comeback in the third T20I with their backs against the wall. They won the must-win contest by seven wickets to make it 1-2 and stay alive in the series.

Suryakumar Yadav’s 83 laid the platform, while Tilak Varma continued his form to stay unbeaten on 49. Hardik (20*) grabbed the limelight as well with a match-winning six.

Statistically, India have reasons to cheer going into the last two matches of the series. They have won four out of six T20Is at the venue in Florida. In fact, they have won four games in a row in Florida.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends after a slip-up in the previous match. Nicholas Pooran has been in brilliant form and his role is going to hold a lot of importance if West Indies are to claim the series.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 4th T20I, India tour of West Indies 2023

Date and Time: August 12, 2023, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The venue has been fairly high-scoring with the average score around 176. Most importantly, the chasing team has lost 12 out of 13 completed matches at the venue. Hence, winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

West Indies vs India Weather Forecast

There is a 6 per cent chance of rain, but it is unlikely to cause a delay. Temperatures will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India

Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

Although India have won four matches at the venue, one cannot ignore the advantage teams batting first have had. The Caribbean team will certainly look to use their CPL and international experience on this ground to their advantage.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

West Indies vs India Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: DD Sports

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema and Fancode

