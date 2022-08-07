West Indies vs India 5th T20I: Preview, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Within less than 20 hours after taking the field, West Indies and India will take on each other in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Sunday (August 7). The Indian team sealed the series on Saturday itself, taking an unassailable lead of 3-1 with a comfortable win by 59 runs. Though the final game is a dead rubber, both the teams will look to end the tour on a high.

India’s approach of going all guns blazing with the bat continued into the fourth T20I as well after they were invited to bat first. None of the batters crossed the 50-run mark but six out of top seven batters scored 20 or more as the men in blue finished on 191/5 in their 20 overs.

With the ball, India were excellent and this time, the under-fire Avesh Khan impressed many with his opening spell, conceding only nine runs and picking up two wickets in two overs. West Indies were never really in the chase after suffering early blows, with only Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell playing some shots only to fall short of the target by a massive 59 runs.

Going into the final game, they will be hoping to pull one back on the visitors and make it 3-2 in the series. On the other hand, India might look to give a chance to the players on the bench for this game.

West Indies vs India Match Details

Match: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I, India’s tour of West Indies, 2022

Date and Time: August 7, 2022; 8 PM IST

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

West Indies vs India Pitch Report

The fourth T20I witnessed a slowish pitch with spinners and pacers with variations succeeding in troubling the batters. A score of 191 proved to be more than enough to defend and the team winning the toss is expected to bat first in the final T20I.

West Indies vs India Weather Report

Rain delayed the proceedings in the fourth T20I but brighter weather is expected to welcome both teams to the stadium on Sunday. There is no chance of rain in this game and the fans should get to witness full 40 overs of action.

West Indies vs India Probable XIs

West Indies

West Indies have already lost the series but there is still pride and the upcoming T20 World Cup to play for. With the pitch on the slower side, they might look to give Hayden Walsh a chance in this game.

Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Shimron

Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (WK), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes/Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

India

India have already sealed the series and might rest a few more of their players. Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav are the only two players to have not had a chance in this series so far. Team management will be keen to give them some game time in the last match of the series.

Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (C), Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies vs India Match Prediction

West Indies haven’t been at their best in this series. Perhaps one can say that India haven’t given them a chance to be at their best. The visitors have played some excellent cricket and it goes without saying that they will look to extend their dominance in this game as well.

Prediction: India are expected to win this encounter.

West Indies vs India channel list and live streaming details

TV - DD Sports

Live Streaming - Fancode

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the fifth T20I? West Indies India 5 votes so far