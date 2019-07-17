IND vs. WI 2019: Dhoni’s parents want him to hang his boots says, childhood coach

M.S Dhoni

What’s the story?

M.S Dhoni’s childhood coach Keshav Banerjee has said that former Indian captain's parents want him to retire from international cricket.

In case you didn’t know...

Some sections of Indian fans were unimpressed by Dhoni’s approach during the recently concluded World Cup. They felt Dhoni didn’t accelerate soon enough in the games against Afghanistan, England and New Zealand. Even Indian great Sachin Tendulkar had stated that Dhoni should've shown more intent while batting.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had confirmed that Dhoni hasn’t told him or the team management about his retirement plans. Dhoni is currently 38 years old and is unlikely to be around for the next 50-over World Cup scheduled to be held in India in 2023.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to Sports Tak, Keshav Banerjee said that his parents want Dhoni to retire from international cricket.

The coach said, “Dhoni’s parents told me that the entire media is saying that he should retire, and we feel they’re right. They said we can’t handle this big property anymore”.

In reply, Banerjee told them, “You’ve handled it for so long – around 10 to 12 years. You can do it another year”.

Banerjee feels that Dhoni still has enough left in him to play the T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October-November next year. Dhoni has proved his mettle in the T20 format, guiding his team Chennai Super Kings to two consecutive finals in the IPL.

What’s next?

The Indian team will be traveling to West Indies for a full-fledged tour of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs, and 2 Test matches. Fans are anxious to know if Dhoni will be picked for the West Indian tour. The selection committee would meet on Friday, 19th July, to pick the team for the West Indies tour.