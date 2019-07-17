Ind vs WI: Dhoni's future uncertain as India likely to announce WI tour squad on July 19th

MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

What's the story?

MS Dhoni's future remains uncertain in the Indian team as the selection committee will meet in Mumbai on July 19th to pick the squad for the West Indies series.

In case you didn't know...

India got knocked out of the World Cup after losing to New Zealand in semi-finals. After their World Cup campaign, India will tour to West Indies to play their first overseas series before the Test Championships begin. The men in blue have quite a few things to fix after a below-par performance by Indian middle-order in the mega event.

The heart of the matter

A BCCI official has revealed to PTI that the India team for the Caribbean tour will be selected in a few days' time. He also stated that Dhoni has managed to meet expectations in the recently concluded World Cup. However, only he can decide whether to continue playing for India.

"The selectors will meet in Mumbai on July 19. We have not heard from Dhoni but what is relevant is the communication between the player and selectors. If you ask me, Dhoni did well in the World Cup but he is his own man. Only he can decide whether he wants to carry on or not."

However, there are others in the BCCI who have questioned players' preferences on which series to play and which series leave. Speaking to PTI about the same an official also stated that communication is key in those circumstances.

"The question arises that who is allowing the players to pick and choose? Are they taking the call themselves or are they duly informing the selectors? The general feeling is that there needs to better communication on this issue," said the BCCI official.

"You can't pick and choose. Most World Cup-bound players played all games of the IPL and did not ask for rest back then," he further added.

What's next?

As several of India's key players are likely to be rested for the West Indies tour. It means the young players who are currently playing for India A might get a chance to wear the national cap.