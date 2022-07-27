West Indies vs India Prediction: Who will win the 3rd ODI?

West Indies and India will meet in the third and final ODI of their series on Wednesday, July 27. The Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host this clash.

India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead after another dramatic win in the second ODI. Chasing a target of 312 for victory, the visitors were off to a steady but sedate start. However, they lost a few quick wickets and were down to 79/3 in the 18th over.

A 99-run stand between Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson steadied the ship for India. Both batters scored useful half-centuries, making key contributions in the run-chase, but India kept losing wickets at key intervals after Iyer's dismissal.

BCCI @BCCI nd FIFTY in a row for



approaching 170-run mark in the chase.



Follow the match bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDODI nd FIFTY in a row for @ShreyasIyer15 #TeamIndia approaching 170-run mark in the chase. #WIvIND Follow the match 2⃣nd FIFTY in a row for @ShreyasIyer15! 👏 👏#TeamIndia approaching 170-run mark in the chase. #WIvINDFollow the match ▶️ bit.ly/WIvIND-2NDODI https://t.co/eiQRzdzY8S

While wickets tumbled over at one end, Axar Patel stood strong at the other. Patel slammed an unbeaten 35-ball 64 to help India get over the line with just two deliveries and as many wickets to spare.

Alzarri Joseph impressed once again for the West Indies with figures of 2/46 from his 10 overs. Kyle Mayers picked up a couple of wickets as well. However, the hosts could not restrict India and failed to defend the total in the end.

Earlier, Shai Hope struck a magnificent century, scoring 115 runs. Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks got starts but could not convert them into big scores. Skipper Nicholas Pooran stepped up, scoring a valuable 74 playing in the middle order.

Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India with three wickets to his name, though he was a tad expensive. Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal each picked up a wicket.

Can West Indies (WI) beat India (IND)?

The second ODI was another game where West Indies were competent for one half but could not stop the opposition from winning the contest. They committed a few errors which cost them an opportunity to level the series.

The Windies have been challenging and are playing better cricket but their inability to capitalize on crunch moments has resulted in yet another series defeat. They will now have to lift themselves up after two close and painful losses.

India, meanwhile, have found ways to deal with and come out of pressure situations. Players holding their nerves in tense moments has been a huge plus for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side in this ODI series.

BCCI @BCCI * off just balls & was our top performer from the second innings of the second #TeamIndia



Here's a summary of his knock @akshar2026 slammed a stunning* off justballs & was our top performer from the second innings of the second #WIvIND ODI.Here's a summary of his knock .@akshar2026 slammed a stunning 6⃣4⃣* off just 3⃣5⃣ balls & was our top performer from the second innings of the second #WIvIND ODI. 👌 👌 #TeamIndia Here's a summary of his knock 👇 https://t.co/eH2XKgqQ27

The hosts will have to go one step better with their performance if they are to beat India. However, India will once again begin the third ODI as favorites to win and complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Prediction: India to win the match.

LIVE POLL Q. West Indies to beat India in the 3rd ODI? Yes No 0 votes so far