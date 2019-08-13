West Indies vs India: Shikhar Dhawan needs to deliver big in final ODI

Shikhar Dhawan

Ace opener Shikhar Dhawan, confident of making a blazing comeback to the Indian set-up, is under pressure to deliver big in the final ODI after failing to make any significant contributions in India's tour of the West Indies so far.

The exuberant southpaw, who was overlooked for the Test squad, would be desperate the finish his Carribbean assignment on a high in the ultimate One-Day International. Enduring consecutive failures with unimpressive scores of 1, 23, 3 in the Twenty20 International series and a single-digit score of 2 in the second ODI, the Delhi opener is under the pump to craft an impact knock, considering the relentless pressure from the talented young generation of the India team for inclusion in the squad.

The elegant dasher, who was ruled out of the rest of the World Cup campaign after copping a blow on his left thumb off speedster Pat Cummins during the crucial league match with Australia, has been criticized in recent times for his inconsistent performances. To add to Dhawan's worries, it seems as if the opposition bowling attacks have discovered a chink in the armor of the veteran batsman.

Sheldon Cottrell has got Dhawan out twice.

Area of problem

Outsmarted twice by pacer Sheldon Cottrell, Dhawan's vulnerability against the incoming delivery is clearly perceptible. In the past, Dhawan has often found himself in trying circumstances after a set of poor scores. The champion batsman has often overcome such situations with flying colors, delivering illustrious performances in the nick of time, holding on to his important position.

The waiting list

Though the veteran is likely to be provided an opportunity in the final fixture, another cheap departure could presumably narrow down the road on his international career. The likes of supremely-talented youngsters Mayank Agrawal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Shubman Gill are waiting in the wings, knocking on the selection door with remarkable performances.

On a lighter note, the swashbuckler is renowned in the cricketing fraternity for his effervescent character and joyful spirit. Unperturbed by the gravity of the situation, the batsman is enjoying his stint in the Carribbean islands.

Dhawan posted a video on Instagram where he could be seen undergoing recreational water-sports activities alongside Windies batsman Nicholas Pooran.

Let us hope the world-class batsman silences all his critics with a domineering knock in the final encounter of the series.