West Indies vs India 2019, 3rd T20I: Match preview and probable playing XI

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
51   //    06 Aug 2019, 14:22 IST

India have taken a unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series
India have taken a unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series

India were pretty convincing with the bat in the second T20I at Fort Lauderhill, Florida, which helped them seal the series 2-0. West Indies haven't really shown up with the bat, in either match so far, but their bowling led by Sheldon Cottrell has been very impressive.

The visitors were supposed to use this series as an audition for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup next year. In that regard, Krunal Pandya's all-round brilliance and Navdeep Saini's control under pressure are a couple of strong positives for the team.

Krunal Pandya
Krunal Pandya

With the series already in the kitty, there are a few things that the management would look to address:

1. Will Shreyas Iyer replace an out-of-touch Manish Pandey at the #4 position?

2. Will KL Rahul get a game before he automatically slots in at #4 in the ODIs?

3 Will Virat Kohli go all out and experiment, giving the Chahar brothers a game and tweaking the batting order?

Manish Pandey has looked out of sorts
Manish Pandey has looked out of sorts

As far as West Indies are concerned, heading into the familiar conditions of Guyana could possibly re-ignite their lost touch. They clearly have plenty of talent in their team; it's all about applying themselves and showing more resolve.

When: West Indies vs India, 3rd T20I, August 6, 2019, 8 PM IST.

Where: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Venue: This pitch has always been on the slower side and has assisted spinners. A T20I was last played here way back in 2010, so this will be a new experience for both the hosts and India.

Kohli mentioned earlier that he hasn't ever played an international game at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Probable playing XI for West Indies: John Campbell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas.

Probable playing XI for India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

Tags:
West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team
