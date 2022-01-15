West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

West Indies vs Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

The third and final One Day International of the three-match series between West Indies and Ireland will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica on Sunday.

West Indies won the first ODI by 24 runs, while Ireland emerged victorious in the second by five wickets. The Irish bowlers did an excellent job, bundling out the Windies for 229 runs. They then chased a D/L revised target with five wickets to spare.

West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI, Ireland tour of West Indies, 2022.

Date and Time: 16th January 2022, 8 PM IST

Venue: Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica

West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI Pitch Report

There should be some assistance for the bowlers initially, as was seen in the first two games. Batting should become easy as the game progresses. The average first-innings score on this ground is 235 runs. Chasing teams have won 22 out of 37 games at this venue.

West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI Weather Forecast

Their second game was interrupted due to rain, but the forecast for this game is a clear and sunny day. The temperature should be around 27-30 degree celsius.

West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI Probable XIs

West Indies

Windies failed to get going in the second game. Romario Shepherd (50) and Odean Smith (46 off 19) made crucial contributions down the order to get the team past 200. Shamarh Brooks (43) also played well. Akeal Hosein continued his good form with the ball, picking up two wickets.

Probable XI

Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph.

Ireland

Their bowlers did an excellent job in the last game. They were pretty good in the first game too. Andry McBrine picked four wickets, while Craig Young picked three and Joshua Little snapped up two.

Harry Tector was their top run-scorer with 54*. William Porterfield (26), Andy McBrine (35) and Paul Stirling (21) supported him well.

Probable XI

William Porterfield, Paul Stirling(c), Andy McBrine, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Craig Young, Joshua Little.

West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI Match Prediction

Ireland played well in the first two games, especially their bowlers, but their batters need to come to the party to trouble Kieron Pollard and co.

West Windies, meanwhile, have also struggled with their batting. Nicholas Pooran and Roston Chase failed in both games. Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd have been brilliant for them alongside Akeal Hosein, and they’ll be the favourites for this game.

Prediction: West Indies to win this game on Sunday, and seal the three-match series.

West Indies vs Ireland 3rd ODI Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: NA.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

