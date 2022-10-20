West Indies vs Ireland, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 11

The 11th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will see West Indies square off against Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday in a Group B fixture. This is a potential knockout fixture as the loser of this contest will get knocked out of the competition.

West Indies lost their opening fixture against Scotland by 42 runs but bounced back to beat Zimbabwe by 31 runs in their next game. A solid all-round performance saw them finish on the winning side to keep themselves alive in the competition.

Johnson Charles top-scored with 45 for West Indies to guide his side to 153/7. Alzarri Joseph then bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets to knock over Zimbabwe on 122. The two-time champions will look to repeat their performance against the Irish side on Friday.

Ireland, on the other hand, didn’t have the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost their opening fixture against Zimbabwe by 31 runs but bounced back to beat Scotland by six wickets in a hard-fought contest in their next game.

After being asked to bowl first, the Irish bowlers struggled a bit as Scotland posted 176 on the board. In reply, Curtis Campher (72*) and George Dockrell (39*) put up a sensational 119-run stand for the fifth wicket to chase down the total with six balls to spare.

West Indies vs Ireland Match Details:

Match: West Indies vs Ireland, Match 11, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 21 2022, Friday, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Ireland Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval looks good for batting. The ball comes nicely on to the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. The bowlers will have to be disciplined with their lines and lengths while bowling on this surface.

West Indies vs Ireland Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Hobart are expected to range between 14 and 23 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover throughout the day.

West Indies vs Ireland Probable XIs

West Indies

West Indies have got the right combination and are expected to go with the same XI in their clash against Ireland.

Probable XI

Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Odean Smith, Obed McCoy

Ireland

The Irish bowlers will have to step up in their clash against West Indies. They are likely to back their winning combination.

Probable XI

Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

West Indies vs Ireland Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

West Indies vs Ireland where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

