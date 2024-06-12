West Indies vs New Zealand, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Home team West Indies will play their third match of the 2024 T20 World Cup against 2021 edition's runners-up New Zealand in Tarouba tonight (June 12). It is a virtual do-or-die game for the Blackcaps, who suffered a stunning 84-run defeat to Afghanistan in their tournament opener.

On the other side, West Indies have recorded wins against Papua New Guinea and Uganda. The Caribbean outfit have a ton of momentum by their side, having crushed Uganda by 134 runs in their previous match.

Before the West Indies vs New Zealand contest gets underway, here's a short preview for this 2024 T20 World Cup encounter.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: West Indies vs New Zealand, Match 26, 2024 T20 World Cup

Date and Time: June 12, 8.30pm local time (June 13, 6am IST)

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

West Indies vs New Zealand probable XIs

West Indies

Johnson Charles (wk), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand

Finn Allen (wk), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Trent Boult.

West Indies vs New Zealand pitch report

The Brian Lara Stadium will host a match for the first time in this year's T20 World Cup. A fresh pitch will be on offer for this Group C game, and batters and bowlers may receive equal help from the conditions in Tarouba.

West Indies vs New Zealand weather forecast

The chances of rain during the match hours in Tarouba are close to 5%. The skies will be mostly cloudy, and the wind speed will be approximately 11 km/h. Temperature will stay around 28 degrees Celsius.

West Indies vs New Zealand telecast and live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (TV) and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

West Indies: ESPN Caribbean.

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ.

